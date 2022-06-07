In a new video for PEOPLE and Parents magazine, Ilana Glazer shares some of her biggest takeaways as a new mom

Ilana Glazer Says Being a Mom Is 'Mind-Blowing,' Opens Up About 'Real Community' of Working Moms

Ilana Glazer is loving her new role as a mom.

The Broad City alum, 35, opens up in a new PEOPLE and Parents magazine video about her experience as a first-time mom and reveals which things she wishes she knew before entering parenthood.

Glazer, who welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband David Rooklin last summer, says being a mom so far has been "mind-blowing."

"I'm looking at [my daughter] and I'm like, 'Woah, dude.' And how she's growing and learning every day and how it makes me realize that I'm growing and learning every day — okay, not at the rate at which a baby does — but still, just our unfolding."

Aside from Glazer wishing someone told her to "eat more tuna subs" before expecting as she would "miss tuna so much while being pregnant," the comedian also says she wishes she knew more about the challenges of sleeping.

Ilana Glaser Credit: Mei Tao

"I wish someone had told me that sleep was one of the hardest parts of being pregnant," she says. "Your body prepares for being up at all hours with the baby. I wish I was told that so I knew to sleep until like 2 p.m. any day that I could."

Glazer also notes that she wishes she knew "there's more support to be had for being a working mom."

"There's a real community now and there's so much visibility about it and I have to remember to take it," she continues, admitting, "I have trouble taking help where there is help."

Ilana Glaser Credit: Mei Tao

The Rough Night star revealed on Instagram last July that she welcomed her first baby with Rooklin. Sharing a photo of herself nursing the newborn, she wrote, "Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?"

Rooklin seemingly announced the news in a previous Instagram post when he posted a hand-drawn "quick sketch of new mom and 🌹🐣," which Glazer "liked" on the social media platform.