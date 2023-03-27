Pink Walks the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet with Kids Willow and Jameson

Pink brought some special guests to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet!

Ahead of the annual awards show ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, the "Trustfall" singer-songwriter walked the carpet with her two kids, daughter Willow Sage, 11, and Jameson Moon, 6, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart.

For the carpet, Pink, 43, donned an oversized white suit jacket with flowing, oversized white pants to match. Willow sported a light pink dress with a sparkly top and black Dr. Martens boots, while Jameson wore a grey suit vest with matching pants as well as a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

Pink. Frazer Harrison/Getty

During the awards show, the Grammy winner will perform and be honored with the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," per a press release.

In an interview with iHeartRadio on the red carpet, Pink teased other guests to come during her performance and said they'll be joining her on tour later this year.

Her upcoming concerts will feature opening acts Pat Benatar & Neil Geraldo — who are already confirmed to perform at the ceremony — as well as Brandi Carlile, Gwen Stefani, Grouplove, Viki Gabor, Gayle, KidCutUp and The Script.

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart and Carey Hart. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pink recently spoke to PEOPLE about the forthcoming Summer Carnival stadium tour, noting that she'll be implementing her signature aerial stunts in the spectacle.

"I'm very unique in the fact that I get to think about, 'Is there something I should be hanging from when I'm singing this? Maybe this requires something being built.' I don't necessarily craft a song thinking about that, but once it's there and it's down, I'm like, 'Oh, that's going to be so much fun,'" she said.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.