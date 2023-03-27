Celebrity Parents Jordan Davis' Pregnant Wife Kristen Debuts Bump in Mini Dress at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards After announcing last month that they were expecting baby No. 3, the country couple stepped out Monday at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 09:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jordan and Kristen Davis. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Jordan Davis and wife Kristen had a special plus-one at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. After announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 3 last month, the proud parents enjoyed a date night Monday at the awards show in Los Angeles, where Kristen, 33, put her baby bump on display in a skintight lilac mini dress as they walked the red carpet. The attorney complemented the ensemble with a pair of purple strappy stilettos featuring large jewel details and a matching sparkly clutch. Check out PEOPLE's full iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage here. Jordan, 34, walked with his arm around Kristen, donning a striped blue and tan shirt unbuttoned at the top, layered under a black double-breasted suit jacket with faded jeans and a pair of brown leather boots. The country artist — who was nominated for country song of the year — shared the news of their baby on the way last month, singing his track "Next Thing You Know" with new lyrics: "Next thing you know, you've got a baby coming in June." Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Next Thing You Know' He panned over to show his hand resting on his attorney wife's pregnant belly, adding, "She got knocked up. Baby number three coming. Is that the way we're saying it, babe? You got knocked up?" Jordan Davis on How New Album Bluebird Days Reflects Where He's at Now: 'Everything Feels Really Good' "I think we can think of a better way to say that," said Kristen with a laugh, as Jordan clarified: "We're pregnant. Again. Next thing you know." The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, also share daughter Eloise Larkin, 3, and 18-month-old son Locklan Joseph. RELATED VIDEO: Get to Know First-Time ACM Nominee Jordan Davis Jordan spoke to PEOPLE about spending time with his family last month as he discussed his second studio album Bluebird Days, which helped him stop and enjoy his life. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I feel like this record helped me kind of sit in it," said Jordan. "I've always been a guy that's always off to what was next, but when it comes to my kids, I have realized that speeding time up means less days with them. My wife and I are super blessed and fortunate, and we have everything we need. We don't need to look for too much." The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX.