Jordan Davis' Pregnant Wife Kristen Debuts Bump in Mini Dress at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

After announcing last month that they were expecting baby No. 3, the country couple stepped out Monday at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Published on March 27, 2023 09:20 PM
2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Jordan and Kristen Davis. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jordan Davis and wife Kristen had a special plus-one at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

After announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 3 last month, the proud parents enjoyed a date night Monday at the awards show in Los Angeles, where Kristen, 33, put her baby bump on display in a skintight lilac mini dress as they walked the red carpet.

The attorney complemented the ensemble with a pair of purple strappy stilettos featuring large jewel details and a matching sparkly clutch.

Jordan, 34, walked with his arm around Kristen, donning a striped blue and tan shirt unbuttoned at the top, layered under a black double-breasted suit jacket with faded jeans and a pair of brown leather boots.

The country artist — who was nominated for country song of the year — shared the news of their baby on the way last month, singing his track "Next Thing You Know" with new lyrics: "Next thing you know, you've got a baby coming in June."

He panned over to show his hand resting on his attorney wife's pregnant belly, adding, "She got knocked up. Baby number three coming. Is that the way we're saying it, babe? You got knocked up?"

"I think we can think of a better way to say that," said Kristen with a laugh, as Jordan clarified: "We're pregnant. Again. Next thing you know."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, also share daughter Eloise Larkin, 3, and 18-month-old son Locklan Joseph.

Jordan spoke to PEOPLE about spending time with his family last month as he discussed his second studio album Bluebird Days, which helped him stop and enjoy his life.

"I feel like this record helped me kind of sit in it," said Jordan. "I've always been a guy that's always off to what was next, but when it comes to my kids, I have realized that speeding time up means less days with them. My wife and I are super blessed and fortunate, and we have everything we need. We don't need to look for too much."

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX.

