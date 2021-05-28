Robin Thicke Earns 'Cool' Points for Getting Son a Photo with Megan Thee Stallion at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Robin Thicke just got a lot cooler in the eyes of his son Julian.

The singer, 44, and his 11-year-old son attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards together on Thursday, where the two raved about the celebrities they ran into on the red carpet.

Julian told Entertainment Tonight that it was "really fun" being able to see Elton John's dressing room and take photos with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. But the standout moment was when Thicke got his son a photo with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Very cool. My mom and dad go right up there," Julian said in the interview while raising his hand up high. "Yeah, tonight I'm up with mom now," Thicke laughed, referring to ex-wife Paula Patton.

The singer, who called his son "my inspiration" on Instagram, also shared that Julian had a lot of input in the look he wore on the red carpet.

"He did his talent show last Friday at school...and he wore a red suit for his talent show. He did George Michael's 'Freedom' and it was amazing. He had a dance break and a soulful finish," Thicke told Entertainment Tonight. "So, I was like, 'Do you want to wear a red suit for the awards?' And he was like, 'Definitely.' He knew he wanted the suit, he wanted the gold pin."

The future star has also joined his famous dad at other award shows in the past. In 2019, Julian tagged along with Thicke at the Grammy Awards. "Thicke Boys! Grammys here we come!" the Masked Singer judge captioned a snapshot of the duo ahead of the ceremony.

The Blurred Lines singer previously told PEOPLE about how his parenting dynamic with Patton has changed in the past seven years.

"Time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person," he said of the Traffik actress, who filed for divorce in 2014 after 21 years together and almost nine years of marriage.

"Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, 'It's not about us anymore,' " he said. "We're very lucky the way everything has worked out."