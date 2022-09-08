It's Time to Grab Your Disney Storybook Advent Calendars — This Year's Editions Just Dropped at Amazon

Published on September 8, 2022 07:00 AM

Disney/Marvel Advent Calendars
Photo: Amazon

Your holiday shopping might need to start earlier this year: The customer-loved Disney storybook advent calendars just dropped for pre-order at Amazon.

These enormously popular advent calendars continuously sell in huge numbers — over 950,000 copies last year — and they also tend to sell out, so if you don't want to miss out, grabbing your favorite soon is the safest bet.

The calendars, published by IglooBooks, come in three best-selling varieties. Opt for the classic version, featuring an array of stories from beloved Disney and Pixar characters; try the Disney princess-specific calendar; or grab the Marvel edition. Each calendar includes 24 unique paperback books in decorative paper envelopes, and of course, fresh stories each year.

Pre-orders are open, and though the titles officially release on September 13 (so expect a short wait before shipping), you also save 10 percent by ordering now, so there's an extra reason to shop early.

Disney/Marvel Advent Calendars
Amazon

Buy It! Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022, $28.79 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Disney/Marvel Advent Calendars
Amazon

Buy It! Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022, $28.79 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

The calendars have garnered lots of positive reviews in years past, with shoppers calling them "super cute" and "the best advent calendar ever."

One five-star reviewer enthused, "I get it every year for my grandson. There are new stories every year, and he is so excited to open and read one each night at bedtime. Plus, they are books that can be saved and read at any time!"

Another shopper praised, "the calendar is larger and sturdier than I expected, and stands open by itself."

Disney/Marvel Advent Calendars
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022, $28.79 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Though it may not feel like the holiday season yet, it's fast approaching — and snagging one of these customer-favorite Disney advent calendars early is certainly something you won't regret come December.

