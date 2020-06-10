"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," Iggy Azalea said

Iggy Azalea‘s next "Bounce?" Into motherhood!

The 30-year-old rapper revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she recently welcomed her first child — a baby boy.

"I have a son," Azalea began in a message on her Instagram Story. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

The star shared that she wants to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret."

"I love him beyond words," Azalea added. The rapper did not share her son's name or when he was born.

Azalea is currently dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

Azalea (real name: Amethyst Kelly) and Carti (real name: Jordan Carter) met in 2018 while she was touring overseas and started dating shortly after.

Three months after they confirmed their romance, the musicians decided to move in together, with Carti, 23, confirming the big step in their relationship in a summer 2019 cover interview with Fader.

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," he shared with the outlet, explaining how he and Azalea had moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles together. "I support everything she does."

Things seemed to heat up in July for the couple when the "Fancy" rapper stepped out flaunting a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Fans instantly started speculating that the pair were engaged, though the pair have yet to address it themselves.

Azalea and Carti were the target of a robbery in November, when they reported to authorities that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their suburban Atlanta rental home, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect, who was wearing a dark mask and gloves, entering their home from the back door at 9:51 p.m. He was seen leaving the residence just a short time later at 9:58 p.m but was not recorded at any point inside the home.

The stolen items included a $39,000 gold link Cuban chain, $70,000 worth of diamond eternity band rings, a $10,000 rose gold Cartier bracelet and a $57,000 Audemars Piguet gold diamond-encrusted watch.