"The thing that motherhood has taught me is to just go with the flow a little bit more because I'm such a perfectionist," Iggy Azalea tells PEOPLE

Iggy Azalea Says She Wants Her 'Sweet' Son Onyx, 15 Months, to 'Have a Chance to Be His Own Person'

Iggy Azalea is one proud mommy!

Chatting with PEOPLE over the weekend, the singer opened up about the lessons she's learned about motherhood during the pandemic and her hopes for her 15-month-old son Onyx.

"Motherhood has taught me to just go with the flow a little bit more, because I'm such a perfectionist," she tells PEOPLE. "I really like to micromanage all my music videos. And I'm used to having everything be perfect. But with a kid, you have to be much more spontaneous in your life and just be like, 'Oh, f— it.' You know what I mean?"

"Kids will do their own thing. And so it helps me to enjoy myself, even when I'm not in control all the time, because he's in control," adds Azalea, who released her song "I Am the Stripclub" on Friday.

Iggy Azalea new music video and perfume release, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Jul 2021 Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Azalea — whose fragrance Devil's Advocate came out last month — says she "got really lucky" with her baby Onyx, whom she says is "the sweetest."

"He never cries, he's super happy," she says. "He just kind of laughs and runs around and is crazy. And he likes to climb on top of everything and try to jump off everything."

Although she occasionally shares photos of her baby (whom she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti), the singer says she refrains from sharing his day-to-day on social media so he can develop his own identity separate from the rapper and his father.

"I want him to have his own identity. I don't want him to be so attached to me," she says. "I want him to have a chance to be his own person. And I don't want people to know him or have an opinion about him before they even meet him or before he's even decided who he is."

"I just hope he turns out being kind to everyone," she adds. "That's my biggest thing. I want him to just be kind."

Iggy Azalea Instagram Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram; Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Baby Onyx celebrated his first birthday back in April as Azalea shared photos from his party and a sweet tribute to her baby.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! 💖," the rapper wrote. "I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you're a joy."

"Your happiness is my happiness," she added.