Iggy Azalea Unveils 'My New Favorite & Most Special Tattoo' of Her Son Onyx

"It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman," Iggy Azalea said of her new ink

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcliRmzvW6J/ thenewclassic Verified My new favorite & most special tattoo! 👼🏽 It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. @luahillsart Thankyou again! ☺️; LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 19: Iggy Azalea arrives at LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on February 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Iggy Azalea has some new body art!

The "Started" rapper, 31, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she got a new tattoo in honor of her son Onyx Kelly, whom she shares with rapper Playboi Carti.

In a video shared with her followers, Azalea laid down while her tattoo artist went to work. The drawing depicts her baby boy — who turns 2 later this month — as a cherub angel with his name, Onyx Orion, written across his lower half.

"My new favorite & most special tattoo! 👼🏽 It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. @luahillsart Thankyou again!☺️," Azalea captioned the post.

Azalea first announced the birth of her son in June 2020. In an interview with PEOPLE last July, Azalea told PEOPLE that motherhood has taught her to "go with the flow a little bit more" in her career because she's "such a perfectionist."

"I really like to micromanage all my music videos," she said at the time. "And I'm used to having everything be perfect. But with a kid, you have to be much more spontaneous in your life and just be like, 'Oh, f— it.' You know what I mean?"

"Kids will do their own thing. And so it helps me to enjoy myself, even when I'm not in control all the time, because he's in control," she continued.

While she's open about her life on her social media accounts, Azalea has since announced she's not posting anymore photos of her son online following negative comments from her "second fanbase."

"My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y'all don't like his mom so you think it's cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears," Azalea wrote in a tweet as part of a thread last year. "Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad."