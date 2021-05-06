Iggy Azalea Shares Photos from Son Onyx's Joyful 1st Birthday Party: 'Love My Baby'

In a sweet birthday tribute last week, Iggy Azalea said her son Onyx is her "favorite person in the entire universe"

Iggy Azalea had a fun-filled bash for her son's first birthday celebration!

The "Fancy" rapper, 30, shared photos from the party she threw for son Onyx as he turned 1 year old, writing on Instagram, "Just got back the film from onyxs party. Love my baby."

In the pictures, Azalea smiles while holding her happy boy close as the mother-son pair pose in front of a wall of colorful balloons. The mom also watched gleefully as Onyx sat in a tub of toy balls as a box full of the items were dumped in for him to play in.

Last week, the artist shared a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of her son's special day. Azalea, who shares Onyx with ex Playboi Carti, posted a series of adorable photos of her child, whom she called her "favorite person in the entire universe."

In the first two snaps, baby Onyx is seen playing with a toy food set while looking at the camera. The following two photos show Azalea's son making a surprised face and excitedly throwing his hands into the air.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! 💖," the singer wrote. "I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you're a joy. Your happiness is my happiness."

Azalea first announced the birth of her child on June 10, 2020, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

The new mom then shared that she wished to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," adding, "I love him beyond words."