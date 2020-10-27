"Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son's father isn't part of his life," Iggy Azalea wrote on her Instagram Story Monday night

Iggy Azalea Says Son Onyx with Ex Playboi Carti 'Has Had Both Parents in His Life from Day 1'

Iggy Azalea is clarifying her recent comments concerning her ex's involvement in their son's life.

On Monday night, the 30-year-old rapper used her Instagram Story to send a message to her followers, writing of Playboi Carti, "Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son's father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Onyx," whose birth Azalea confirmed in June, "is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1," she continued, concluding with a pink heart emoji.

Over the weekend, Azalea announced that she had split from fellow rapper Carti, 24. She hinted at the breakup in a pair of cryptic messages shared on her Instagram Story Friday, writing in one message, "You lost a real 1," according to The Shade Room, and adding in another, "People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone."

The "Fancy" hitmaker later clarified her messages, saying, "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Iggy Azalea's Instagram Story Iggy azalea /instagram

Image zoom Iggy Azalea and son Onyx Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Azalea first announced the birth of her child on June 10, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

The new mom then shared that she wished to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," adding, "I love him beyond words."

Azalea shared the first photos of her bundle of joy this past weekend. In the first snap, the four-time Grammy nominee balanced her baby boy on her hip while posing in a form-fitting black dress with a matching corset. Another image showed Azalea cradling Onyx in her arms while they both shot the camera a fierce look.

Fittingly, Azalea (born Amethyst Amelia Kelly) simply captioned the sweet images with an angel emoji.

Image zoom Iggy Azalea (L); Playboi Carti Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise — Iggy Azalea Is a Mom! Rapper Reveals She Welcomed a Son: "I Love Him Beyond Words"

Azalea and Carti met in 2018 while she was touring overseas and began dating shortly after. Three months after they confirmed their romance, the musicians decided to move in together, with Carti confirming the big step in their relationship in a summer 2019 cover interview with Fader.

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," he shared with the outlet, explaining how he and Azalea had moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles together. "I support everything she does."

Things seemed to heat up that July for the couple when the "Pretty Girls" rapper stepped out flaunting a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Fans instantly started speculating that the pair were engaged, though they never addressed it themselves.