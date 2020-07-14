Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name in Sweet Mother-and-Son Audio Recording

Meet Onyx!

A month after sharing that she's welcomed a child, Iggy Azalea revealed the name of her son on Tuesday when she shared a sweet audio recording of herself talking to her little one.

The rapper, 30, posted the clip on her Instagram alongside a graphic featuring her birth name, reading: "Amethyst & Onyx."

"Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?" Azalea — born Amethyst Amelia Kelly — asks her child in the recording as the baby coos.

The mom captioned her post, "Baby boyyyyyyy 🥺."

When a fan remarked how their gemstone-themed names "go so well together" in the comments section, Azalea responded, "We besties forever."

Azalea first announced the birth of her child in June, writing in a message on her Instagram Stories, "I have a son."

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she explained.

The star then shared that she wishes to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret."

"I love him beyond words," she added.

Image zoom Iggy Azalea's Instagram Story Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Azalea is currently dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti, whom she met in 2018 while she was touring overseas.

The couple moved in together three months after going public with their romance, with Carti, 23, confirming the big step in their relationship in a summer 2019 interview with Fader.

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," he shared with the outlet, explaining how he and Azalea had moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles together. "I support everything she does."

Things seemed to heat up for the couple last July when the "Fancy" rapper stepped out flaunting a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Fans instantly started speculating that the pair were engaged, though the pair have yet to address it themselves.

Azalea and Carti were the target of a robbery in November, when they reported to authorities that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their suburban Atlanta rental home, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

The stolen items included a $39,000 gold link Cuban chain, $70,000 worth of diamond eternity band rings, a $10,000 rose gold Cartier bracelet and a $57,000 Audemars Piguet gold diamond-encrusted watch.