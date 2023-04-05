Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo of Son Onyx, 3, on First Day of Preschool: 'I Just Can't Take It!'

Iggy Azalea can't believe how fast her little boy is growing up.

The rapper, 32, celebrated son Onyx as he began his first day of preschool on Tuesday, sharing an adorable photo of the 3-year-old on her Instagram Story.

In the cute shot, Onyx raises his hands in the air as he shows off his matching Polo tie-dye set, which he pairs with a pair of bright white sneakers and his dinosaur-themed backpack.

"My baby's first day of preschool and I just can't take it...!!!" wrote Azalea, who shares her son with ex Playboi Cart.

Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Azalea – whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — and Carti first met in 2018 while he was touring overseas and started dating shortly after. Azalea confirmed the pair had split in October 2020, following the birth of Onyx in the summer of that year.

In 2021, Azalea opened up to PEOPLE about the juggling act of being a mother, entertainer and now, running her own cosmetic line, Totally Plastic.

Iggy Azalea/instagram

"Honestly, it's definitely really hard, but that makes it super fulfilling. I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time," The End of an Era rapper shared. "But sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30."

"It's a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms," she added. "Whether you're an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it's really fulfilling. I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did.'"