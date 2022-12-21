Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas

Iggy Azalea and her little boy are ready for the holidays!

The "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared a rare snap with son Onyx, 2, on her Instagram Story Tuesday, featuring the mother-son duo posing in matching Christmas pajamas in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

In the cute photo, Azalea and Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, both hold up peace signs as they show off their festive plaid pajamas. Onyx also sports a pair of red sunglasses in the picture and makes a silly face for the camera.

"Merry Christmas," Azalea captioned the shot.

Over the summer, the mom of one shared some sweet photos with Onyx, calling him her "bestie."

Iggy Azalea/instagram

The "Work" artist posted pictures of the pair posing adorably together on Instagram, captioning the snaps, "Me & my bestie go everywhere together. Never not with me 🙇‍♀️."

The first photo showed the two holding up peace signs as they hung out in what appeared to be a dressing room, while the other showed Onyx placing his hand over his mouth as he sat on his mom's lap during her glam session.

Azalea – whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — and Carti first met in 2018 while he was touring overseas and started dating shortly after. Azalea confirmed the pair had split in October 2020, following the birth of Onyx in the summer of that year.

Iggy Azalea/instagram

Last year, Azalea opened up to PEOPLE about the juggling act of being a mother, entertainer and now, running her own cosmetic line, Totally Plastic.

"Honestly, it's definitely really hard, but that makes it super fulfilling. I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time," The End of an Era rapper shared. "But sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30."

"It's a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms," she added. "Whether you're an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it's really fulfilling. I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did.' "