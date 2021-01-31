Iggy Azalea Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Onyx: 'Can't Believe How Fast Time Flies'

Iggy Azalea is talking a trip down memory lane!

On Saturday, the 30-year-old rapper shared some never-before-seen photos of her son Onyx, as a newborn, reminiscing on her time as a mom.

"Photo dump//mommy & onyx 2020. I really Can't believe how fast time flys [sic] 🥺 he looks like a toddler now days!" she wrote alongside the photos on Instagram. "Just yesterday you were a tiny ball in my arms. 😩💖 I love you always, all the ways."

The "Fancy" rapper's slideshow of photos included what looked to be her birthday celebration last year when she turned 30 on June 7. In the polaroid, Azalea holds her newborn son in her arms as she gets ready to blow out her candles.

Other photos show the first-time mom cradling her son, as well as an adorable image of Onyx taking a bath.

Azalea first announced the birth of her child on June 10, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

The new mom then shared that she wished to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," adding, "I love him beyond words."

Since then, Azalea (born Amethyst Amelia Kelly) has shared several sweet moments with her son on social media. In November, she reflected on 2020, telling fans that despite the tumultuous year it had been she was thankful that it gave her a son.

"Big kid. 🥺 in spite of all its plot twists 2020 is somehow the greatest of my life so far because of onyx," she shared on Instagram with a photo of baby Onyx asleep in his mom's arms. "I'm Thankful today & every day until I die that I have such a sweet, kind, beautiful boy. 💖."

Azalea shares Onyx with ex Playboi Carti. Azalea and Carti met in 2018 while she was touring overseas and began dating shortly after. Three months after they confirmed their romance, the musicians decided to move in together, with Carti confirming the big step in their relationship in a summer 2019 cover interview with Fader.

However, in October, Azalea confirmed that they had split, but reassured her followers that Carti would be involved in Onyx's life.

"Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son's father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air," she wrote on her Instagram Story in late October.