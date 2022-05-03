Iggy Azalea documented the dinosaur-themed birthday party she threw for her son Onyx, whom she shares with rapper Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea went all out for her son's birthday celebration!

On Tuesday, the "Fancy" rapper, 31, shared photos from the dinosaur-themed party she threw for her son Onyx — whom she shares with rapper Playboi Carti — as he turned 2 years old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fun-filled day included a pool, bounce house and slide, balloon artist, dinosaur masks, dinosaur piñata and more. The party also featured balloons that filled the yard, including balloons shaped in the number 2 and others that spelled Onyx's name over the pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy' Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy' Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy'

Left: Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram Center: Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram Right: Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram

Azalea shared sweet photos smiling and kissing her son's cheek as he blew out a birthday candle and ate his cupcake. She also shared a few videos on her Instagram Story of Onyx smiling and telling her he had fun at his birthday bash.

"Baby was sick last week so today we had his party! Happy Birthday Onyx! 💖 Being your mama is a joy, I love how kind you are to everyone, always sharing and always in good spirits… even when you're sick, you still smile," the proud mom captioned the post. "I love youuuuu 🥰🥳💖."

Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy' Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy' Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy'

Left: Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram Center: Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram Right: Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram

Last month, the rapper revealed on Instagram that she got a new tattoo in honor of Onyx.

In a video shared with her followers, Azalea laid down while her tattoo artist went to work. The drawing depicts her baby boy as a cherub angel with his name, Onyx Orion, written across his lower half.

"My new favorite & most special tattoo! 👼🏽 It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. @luahillsart Thank you again!☺️," Azalea captioned the post.

Azalea first announced the birth of her son in June 2020. In an interview with PEOPLE last July, Azalea said motherhood has taught her to "go with the flow a little bit more" in her career because she's "such a perfectionist."

"I really like to micromanage all my music videos," she said at the time. "And I'm used to having everything be perfect. But with a kid, you have to be much more spontaneous in your life and just be like, 'Oh, f— it.' You know what I mean?"

Iggy Azalea Celebrates Son Onyx's 2nd Birthday: 'Being Your Mama Is a Joy' Credit: Iggy Azalea Instagram

"Kids will do their own thing. And so it helps me to enjoy myself, even when I'm not in control all the time, because he's in control," she continued.

While she's open about her life on her social media accounts, Azalea has since announced she's not posting a lot of photos of her son online following negative comments from her "second fanbase."

"My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y'all don't like his mom so you think it's cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears," Azalea wrote in a tweet as part of a thread last year. "Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad."