"I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much," Iggy Azalea wrote of her son Onyx

Iggy Azalea Calls Son Onyx Her 'Favorite Person' in Loving Post for His First Birthday

Iggy Azalea is celebrating her baby boy's first birthday!

On Tuesday, the "Fancy" rapper, 30, shared a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of her son Onyx's special day.

Azalea, who shares Onyx with ex Playboi Carti, posted a series of adorable photos of her little boy, whom she called her "favorite person in the entire universe."

In the first two snaps, baby Onyx is seen playing with a toy food set while looking at the camera with his big brown eyes.

The following two photos show Azalea's son making a surprised face and excitedly throwing his hands into the air.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! 💖," the singer wrote. "I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you're a joy. "

"Your happiness is my happiness," Azalea sweetly added.

Earlier this month, Azalea shared another too-cute photo of Onyx on Instagram, reflecting on how big her little boy has gotten.

In the photo, Onyx is crouched on the floor and watching something on his iPad.

"I took this picture because he looks like such a big kid to me now!" Azalea wrote. "Not long until my baby turns 1! 💛"

Back in January, the rapper shared some never-before-seen photos of Onyx as a newborn, reminiscing on her time as a mom.

"Photo dump//mommy & onyx 2020. I really Can't believe how fast time flys [sic] 🥺 he looks like a toddler now days!" she wrote alongside the photos on Instagram. "Just yesterday you were a tiny ball in my arms. 😩💖 I love you always, all the ways."

Azalea first announced the birth of her child on June 10, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

The new mom then shared that she wished to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," adding, "I love him beyond words."

Azalea and her ex Carti met in 2018 while she was touring overseas and began dating shortly after. Three months after they confirmed their romance, the musicians decided to move in together, with Carti confirming the big step in their relationship in a summer 2019 cover interview with Fader.