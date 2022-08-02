Iggy Azalea and Son Onyx, 2, Pose Together in Rare Photos: 'Me & My Bestie'

"Never not with me," the "Problem" rapper wrote alongside sweet pictures of her and Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboy Carti

Iggy Azalea knows she has a best friend for life!

Over the weekend, the "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared rare photos of herself and son Onyx posing adorably together on Instagram, captioning the sweet snaps, "Me & my bestie go everywhere together. Never not with me 🙇‍♀️"

The first photo includes the mother-son duo holding up "peace" signs as the two hang out in what appears to be a dressing room, while the other shows Onyx, 2, placing his hand over his mouth as he sits on his mom's lap during her glam session.

Azalea – whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly – shares Onyx with Playboi Carti. Azalea and the rapper first met in 2018 while he was touring overseas and started dating shortly after. Azalea confirmed the pair had split in October 2020, following the birth of Onyx in the summer of that year.

Last month, the "Problem" rapper — who is very selective when sharing photos of her son — posted a snap of her summer day out with Onyx. In the photo, Onyx posed adorably as he balanced on a bar and leaned on a nearby building.

"Onyx is such a cutie," Azalea captioned the post at the time. "I can't handle it!"

Last year, Azalea opened up to PEOPLE about the juggling act of being a mother, entertainer and now, running her own cosmetic line, Totally Plastic.

"Honestly, it's definitely really hard, but that makes it super fulfilling. I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time," The End of an Era rapper shared. "But sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30."

