Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Joins Him on the Red Carpet for 'Beast' Premiere in New York City

Published on August 9, 2022 02:46 PM
Idris Elba and daughter Isan Elba 'Beast' film Premiere, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2022
Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Father-daughter date night!

Idris Elba brought his 20-year-old daughter Isan as well as his wife Sabrina Dhowre to Monday's premiere of his new film Beast at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The actor, 49, posed alongside his daughter on the red carpet, both dressed to the nines for the exciting night out.

Elba looked dapper in a gray-blue suit with a plain white t-shirt while his daughter rocked a cropped Miu Miu button-down with a matching mini skirt. Isan paired the black and white checked ensemble with silver strappy kitten heels and white high socks.

Dhowre also joined them at the premiere wearing a long sleeve black dress with a chest cutout and thin black ties.

Idris Elba and Isan Elba at the world premiere of "Beast" held at The Museum of Modern Art on August 8, 2022 in New York, New York.
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Along with Isan, Elba is also dad to 8-year-old son Winston.

In Beast, PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive plays the father of two young girls who must defend his family against a rogue lion who was traumatized by poachers. His daughters are played by This Is Us star Iyana Halley and Empire's Leah Jeffries.

Back in April, Elba made another red carpet event a night out for his family, bringing Isan and Dhowre to the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Los Angeles.

Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba and Isan Elba
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elba said he enjoyed trying his hand in the comedy world. "I've been known to play some very dramatic characters, and I loved that, you know, but in real, real time, I'm a goofy guy," he recently told Extra. "I'm a goofy dad and I love dad jokes and I love to be goofy … I'd like to explore doing more comedy … I enjoy it."

"It's great to have something that young kids can kind of go, 'Oh, that's you,' " he continued. "They can't watch half the stuff that I made."

