Idris Elba Says Daughter Isan Didn't Speak to Him for Weeks After Not Getting a Part in 'Beast'

Idris Elba is opening up about a recent riff between him and his daughter.

During an appearance last week on iHeart Radio's The Breakfast Club morning show, Elba talked about how his daughter, Isan, 20, auditioned to be in his latest film Beast.

"She auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. She's great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn't right for the film, weirdly enough."

Elba said his daughter didn't speak to him "for about three weeks" after producer Will Packer informed her she didn't get the role.

"I called and talked to her, 'cause I've known her for a very long time," Packer said of the moment. "I'm like 'Uncle Will.' "

"He auditioned with her, he was very tough on her," Packer recalled. "[Elba] said [to his daughter], 'Listen, at the end of the day we're going to make the best decision for the movie. I trust you, Will, trust the director,' and she was very good, very close."

Elba also praised his daughter for getting through the moment and accompanying him to the film's premiere earlier this month.

"She was very gracious about it and we got through that and I'm really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere," the actor noted.

Elba shares Isan with ex-wife Hanne 'Kim' Nørgaard. He's also dad to son Winston, 8, with ex Naiyana Garth.

In Beast, PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive plays the father of two young girls who must defend his family against a rogue lion who was traumatized by poachers. His daughters are played by This Is Us star Iyana Halley and Empire's Leah Jeffries.

Back in April, Elba made another red carpet event a night out for his family, bringing Isan and wife Sabrina Dhowre to the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Los Angeles.

Elba said he enjoyed trying his hand in the comedy world. "I've been known to play some very dramatic characters, and I loved that, you know, but in real, real time, I'm a goofy guy," he recently told Extra. "I'm a goofy dad and I love dad jokes and I love to be goofy … I'd like to explore doing more comedy … I enjoy it."

"It's great to have something that young kids can kind of go, 'Oh, that's you,' " he continued. "They can't watch half the stuff that I made."