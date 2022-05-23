Idina Menzel Jokes She Got a 'Look of Death' When She Wore Son Walker's Yeezys Without Asking
Idina Menzel has learned the hard way to reconsider borrowing items from her son Walker.
While chatting with PEOPLE about her new clothing line with QVC, titled Encore, the actress and singer, 50, also recalls a time when she wore her son's shoes without his permission — and he wasn't happy about it.
Noting that her son Walker, 12 — whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs — is "so much more fashionable than I am," Menzel tells PEOPLE, "I've been stealing his [shoes]. We're now in the same size for sneakers, which is very exciting because he's got a sneaker collection."
"The other day I was too lazy to run up the stairs to get my own shoes, and I was running to pick him up at school, so I put on a pair of his Yeezys," she continues.
But, when she arrived at his school to pick him up, Menzel says she got a "look of death," adding that Walker was "so concerned that I wasn't going to properly take care" of the Kanye West-created shoes.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Idina Menzel Admits She Had a 'Hard Time' Turning 50, But Says Son Walker Reminds Her 'You're Beautiful'
Though Menzel credits her son with being the fashionista in her family, the former Wicked star has recently stepped into the style game with her own clothing line, a collection of fashionable yet easy-to-wear pieces called Encore.
Menzel told PEOPLE that she "never really saw myself as a very fashion kind of girl," but the desire to craft the collection — sold on QVC — stemmed from her want to have clothing that she could wear to bed and continue wearing the next morning, all while still looking "chic."
"Sleep to street, that's kind of where it came from," the actress shared. "And then, when I started to really manifest the idea and put it out there, I [saw] how I could build upon that for an entire collection and really take decision making [of a day's outfit] out of the equation."
"To be able to go into my closet and not feel overwhelmed, and know that I have these pieces that work with everything in my closet — that the colors go together, that the fabrics feel great, that I feel confident in them ... and it all works together — [is what I wanted]," she continued.
"Even though I'm in these costumes and on these red carpets and all that stuff, the real me is someone at home who likes to just roll up on the couch and feel comfortable, and not be overly dressed," added Menzel.
- Jason Momoa Is 'OK' After Sharing Photo of Himself Getting MRI, Source Says
- Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins on Keeping Strong amid ALS Diagnosis: 'I'm Ready to Fight This'
- Little People, Big World's Zach Breaks a National Weightlifting Record: 'This Is Heavy!'
- Guy Fieri Praises Nephew Jules as He Graduates from College: 'So Proud'