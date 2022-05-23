Idina Menzel Jokes She Got a 'Look of Death' When She Wore Son Walker's Yeezys Without Asking

Idina Menzel and Walker Nathaniel Diggs attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Idina Menzel has learned the hard way to reconsider borrowing items from her son Walker.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her new clothing line with QVC, titled Encore, the actress and singer, 50, also recalls a time when she wore her son's shoes without his permission — and he wasn't happy about it.

Noting that her son Walker, 12 — whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs — is "so much more fashionable than I am," Menzel tells PEOPLE, "I've been stealing his [shoes]. We're now in the same size for sneakers, which is very exciting because he's got a sneaker collection."

"The other day I was too lazy to run up the stairs to get my own shoes, and I was running to pick him up at school, so I put on a pair of his Yeezys," she continues.

But, when she arrived at his school to pick him up, Menzel says she got a "look of death," adding that Walker was "so concerned that I wasn't going to properly take care" of the Kanye West-created shoes.

Though Menzel credits her son with being the fashionista in her family, the former Wicked star has recently stepped into the style game with her own clothing line, a collection of fashionable yet easy-to-wear pieces called Encore.

Menzel told PEOPLE that she "never really saw myself as a very fashion kind of girl," but the desire to craft the collection — sold on QVC — stemmed from her want to have clothing that she could wear to bed and continue wearing the next morning, all while still looking "chic."

"Sleep to street, that's kind of where it came from," the actress shared. "And then, when I started to really manifest the idea and put it out there, I [saw] how I could build upon that for an entire collection and really take decision making [of a day's outfit] out of the equation."

"To be able to go into my closet and not feel overwhelmed, and know that I have these pieces that work with everything in my closet — that the colors go together, that the fabrics feel great, that I feel confident in them ... and it all works together — [is what I wanted]," she continued.