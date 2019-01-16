Idina Menzel Calls Herself a 'Bad Mom' After Tooth Fairy Doesn't Pay Son Walker a Visit

Idina Menzel hilariously revealed the Tooth Fairy didn’t pay her son a visit — and it was all her fault.

“The tooth fairy didn’t show up last night,” Menzel, 47, wrote on Twitter Monday recounting the unfortunate event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Mom put tooth in tissue and son hid it under pillow. Then mom fell asleep and woke up this morning to son with tears,” Menzel continued, explaining that the Tooth Fairy didn’t take her son Walker’s tooth and leave money for him.

“‘Tooth fairy didn’t come,'” Menzel said her distressed 9-year-old son with ex-husband Taye Diggs told her. “That tooth fairy better get her s— together,” the Broadway star wrote adding “#badmoms.”

Her honest admission prompted a number of fans to share their experiences with the Tooth Fairy and possible excuses to tell Walker.

“Been there. Look under the bed,” one user wrote.

The tooth fairy didn’t show up last night. Mom put tooth in tissue and son hid it under pillow. Then mom fell asleep and woke up this morning to son with tears. “Tooth fairy didn’t come” That tooth fairy better get her shit together. #badmoms — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 15, 2019

Another user suggested, “Tooth Fairy better put in a nice letter to the son and pay double tonight.”

“I tell my kids that it’s because their room was too dirty and the tooth fairy was scared,” a different fan tweeted.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

After getting married in 2003, Diggs, 48, and Menzel split in 2014.

“Their primary focus and concern is for their son,” a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE at the time.

In June, Diggs opened up about Walker and his opinions on his dad dating.

Idina Menzel Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“He is now getting more candid and honest, and he said the other day that he doesn’t want me to have a girlfriend. He said ‘I want you to myself,'” Diggs told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Taye Diggs Has a Lot of Feelings about Sending His Son to Summer Camp: Idina Menzel and I ‘Will Be Suffering’

Menzel married now husband Aaron Lohr in 2017.

The actress previously said Lohr has developed a strong bond with Walker.

“They’re very close,” she said. “They’re probably watching a film, or they run around play dodgeball with a sock, they make a ball out of socks and they hit each other.”