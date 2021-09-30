"Everybody parents differently," Ice-T told the women of The View on Thursday

Ice-T Says He Does 'Not Pay Attention to Anything Anyone Says' Online Regarding Parenting Advice

Ice-T isn't letting any online parenting criticism get the best of him.

Specifically, Navarro asked the Law & Order: SVU star what he thought of the online flak he and Austin, 42, received for their decision to continue breastfeeding Chanel, or for allowing her to have nail tips in a school photo.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," Ice-T stated.

"Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with," he continued. "The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

He added, "Everybody parents differently. Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We're doing OK, our baby's OK."

The View moderator Goldberg then added her own two cents about online commenters, saying, "Mind your business!"

Toward the end of their chat, Ice-T, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, observed, "I always love when people say, 'They say...' Who's 'they'? The internet? I don't pay attention to the Internet."

In August, Ice-T addressed commenters on Twitter who were questioning why Austin still breastfeeds Chanel, who turns 6 this fall. "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!" he tweeted alongside a photo of Austin and Chanel.

The rapper also wrote to one user, "Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That's what's weird.. Now go back in the basement."