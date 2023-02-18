Ice-T Joined by Wife Coco and Daughter Chanel During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ice-T is a multi-hyphenate by all means, but his most important role may just be the one at home.

During the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for the rapper and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star on Friday, Ice-T, 65, was joined by those closest to him — including his wife Coco Austin, 43, and their daughter Chanel, 7.

"Let me shout out my family," Ice-T said toward the end of his speech. "My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. [Chanel], who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage."

During the ceremony, Ice-T rocked a classy navy hat and a mostly black and navy outfit to celebrate with his loved ones. Austin wore a partial cheetah print dress, while their daughter opted for a look coordinating with her father, including a black cardigan and navy dress. After all, she did get up on stage with her dad for his speech.

"So proud of Ice," Austin wrote on Instagram. "It was a great day!! #hollywoodstar"

Also in attendance at the ceremony were some of Ice's closest industry peers, including Ice Cube, Chuck D, Dick Wolf, and his longtime Law and Order costar Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay, 59, was one of the few names who spoke at the event, calling Ice-T her "real deal," and a "true blue, authentic, unshakable friend," who she sees as "the OG of friendship."

"As simple and as deep and as glorious as that is, and I know that you know in your heart and in your marrow how full the word 'friend' is when I say it to you, but I'm going to explain it anyway. You have been such a joy in my life," she said. "You are the embodiment of loyalty. You tell the truth. You keep it real."

Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay pose for a photo. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty

During Ice-T's speech, he wore a pair of sunglasses that he said were "not for fashion" — basically in an effort to cover up any tears when Hargitay, Wolf and Chuck D gave touching speeches about him.

"I never thought I would get a star — really? I mean, the way my life was going, it was what can we come up in Hollywood and steal," he said. "We were really out here causing real problems. And this was just out of the question. Show business was just out of the question."

He then reflected on his journey into hip-hop, and later how his role in Mario Van Peebles' 1991 film New Jack City broke him into acting. And after thanking his friends for being a part of his journey that has since led him to the long-running television show, he shared some words to the "haters."

"Last but not least, I want to thank the motherf------ haters, because you really make me get up in the morning and be the best that I can be," he said. "All the naysayers, all the people that wanted to end my career, now I'm on the Walk of Fame b---- ass motherf------, and that's the motivation! You've got to let the haters motivate you."

"If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off, I swear to God," he continued. "I'm gonna give you so much more to hate in the future."