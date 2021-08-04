Ice-T Defends Coco Austin's Decision to Continue Breastfeeding Their 5½-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Coco Austin recently said 5½-year-old daughter Chanel "still likes my boobs" as she discussed breastfeeding her child

Ice-T is speaking out after people on social media questioned his and wife Coco Austin's parenting decisions.

The pair share 5½-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole, and Austin — who has been open about continuing to breastfeed her child — recently told Us Weekly that "Chanel still likes my boobs." The model, 42, said nursing is "a big bonding moment for a mother and your child," and that she eats other foods too.

"Why take that away from her? … If she doesn't want it, alright, that's where you stop it. But I'm not just going to say no," Austin added.

On Wednesday, Ice-T addressed commenters on Twitter who were questioning why Austin still breastfeeds Chanel, who turns 6 in November. "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!" he wrote in one tweet alongside a photo of Austin and Chanel.

The rapper, 63, also wrote to one user, "Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That's what's weird.. Now go back in the basement."

Austin wrote on Twitter Saturday, "Getting lots of love from the mama's [sic] on my social media platforms that understand the 'boob thing'. Thanks. The feeling of this bond is indescribable. It makes me feel wanted."

Back in March 2020, Austin opened up about her decision to continue breastfeeding her then-4-year-old child, explaining that it was for "comfort."

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can!" Austin began in an Instagram caption at the time, sharing a photo of herself nursing Chanel. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject … I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old."

The former reality star added that she got "tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on" her experience, explaining, "At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food … 😁."