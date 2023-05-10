Ice-T Says Daughter Chanel, 7, Still Co-Sleeps with Him and Wife Coco Austin: 'Best Gift'

Ice-T and Coco Austin aren't concerned with the opinions about their parenting.

During a Tuesday appearance on the That Moment with Daymond John podcast, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor, 65, talked about the difference between raising his older children and daughter Chanel, 7, with wife Coco Austin.

"I am so much more connected to her than my other kids," said the rapper, who is also dad to Tracy Jr., 31, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz, and daughter, LeTesha, 47, whom he shares with his high school girlfriend Adrienne.

Explaining he was "distracted" while raising his two older kids during his music career, he said his work-life balance today is more "comfortable."

"I'm in a cruise pattern. I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital, and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us," he shared.

He went on to say that raising Chanel with Austin, 44, "made me want to live forever."

"It made me create new goals. It's the best gift I could ever get," he added.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Appearing on The Big Tigger Show on Audacy's V-103 in Atlanta in March, he echoed those sentiments.

"Muhammad Ali said it best, 'When a man has a child in the second half of his life, after 50, it resets his life,' " he shared.

"It started my life over – I got back healthy, back in the gym, looking good, sharp, I'm strong – I've got to live. I can't go anywhere," he continued. "I've got to keep chasing these bags."