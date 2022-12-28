Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting.

On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers.

"Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh. She loves to joke #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher #dancemoves," she captioned the video, which shows Chanel loving the attention from her family as she laughs and dances while they cheer.

In the comments, some questioned whether it was appropriate for a child to do such dance moves. Coco reminded one commenter that Chanel was simply, "making fun of a character from Bob's Burgers."

Ice-T seemingly responded to the latest criticism in a post on his Instagram, which reads, "Everyone is going to hate you anyway ... so you might as well give them a reason."

In the caption, he wrote, "Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN. 💎"

In an episode of the Tamron Hall Show last month, Austin opened up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time."

After Hall played a video from Austin's husband Ice-T praising her for being the "best mother" to Chanel, Austin began to tear up as she said she doesn't "hear that much" from the public and instead "hears a lot of the bad."

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she told Hall. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother."

"I've dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her," she said, continuing to get emotional. "And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

Speaking on The View last fall, Ice-T opened up about ignoring people's opinions on how he and Coco parent Chanel.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," Ice-T stated.

"Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with," he continued. "The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."