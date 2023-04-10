Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 7, Shows Off Her Bunny-Printed Easter Dress in Cute Photo

Ice-T and Coco Austin's little girl is all about dressing up

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 04:06 PM
Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daugher Chanel Shows off Her Easter Dress in Sweet Photo
Ice-T and Coco Austin, daughter Chanel. Photo: Coco/Instagram, Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ice-T and Coco Austin's little girl loves showing off her looks!

Budding fashionista Chanel, 7, smiled sweetly as she fanned out the skirt of her Easter dress, showing off the bunnies in a basket print from her Fox and Tots outfit.

"HAPPY EASTER! 🐣," Austin, 43, wrote. "Chanel showing off her Easter bunny dress ... Thanks @foxandtots."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Appearing on The Big Tigger Show on Audacy's V-103 in Atlanta last month, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor, 65, talked about raising daughter Chanel.

"Muhammad Ali said it best, 'When a man has a child in the second half of his life, after 50, it resets his life,' " he shared.

"It started my life over – I got back healthy, back in the gym, looking good, sharp, I'm strong – I've got to live. I can't go anywhere," he continued. "I've got to keep chasing these bags."

Of daughter Chanel, he said, "I've got two kids, but this baby right here really activated my life. You've got to do it right."

Reflecting on this time in his life, Ice-T — who is also dad to daughter LeTesha Morrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 31, from previous relationships — was happy to share, "I'm with somebody I love. Me and Coco have been together 22 years, so I'm in a good place."

In an episode of the Tamron Hall Show in November, Austin opened up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time."

Acknowledging that she is an "unconventional mother," Austin argued fans should already know what kind of parent she is.

"People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me," she added. "Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

Related Articles
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T Says Becoming Dad to Daughter Chanel, 7, 'Started My Life Over': She 'Activated My Life'
Coco Austin, musicians Tracy Marrow Jr. and Ice-T of musical group Body Count (R) attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City
Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Coco Austin Poses with 'Bestie' Daughter Chanel at 'Bring Your Parent to School Day'
Coco Austin Poses with 'Bestie' Daughter Chanel at 'Bring Your Parent to School Day': Photo
Nick Cannon/Instagram; family Easter photos
Nick Cannon Celebrates Easter with All 11 Kids — And Dresses Up as Easter Bunny for Photos!
Tarek and Heather El Moussa baby
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Easter with Baby Boy: 'Missing Our Other Bunny Babies'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Bindi Irwin attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqytzWegZnZ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Bindi Irwin/Instagram
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Shows Off Her Cute 'Star Wars' Easter Attire — See the Photos!
kelly osbourne easter
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Coco Austin (L) and Ice-T attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City
Ice-T and Coco Austin's Relationship Timeline
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Asia Pacific Press Conference of the global epic spy-thriller series CITADEL in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Daughter Malti Marie's First Easter at Home — See Her Sweet Photos
Maralee Nichols Cuddles Up to Son Theo on the Beach and at Home as the Two Celebrate Easter;
Maralee Nichols Calls Son with Tristan Thompson the 'Biggest Blessing' as They Celebrate Easter
Mariah Carey Celebrates Easter
Mariah Carey and Her Kids Celebrate Easter with a Real Bunny and a 'Huge Side of Gratitude'
Madonna Celebrates Easter With Her Kids
Madonna Shares Photos from Festive Easter Egg Hunt with Her Kids: 'Let the Games Begin'
Christina Hall and All Three Kids Enjoy Playing with Baby Chicks and Goats on Easter in Tennessee
Christina Hall Clarifies She Never 'Stole' Her Kids as They Celebrate Easter in Tennessee
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Hilaria Baldwin Convinces All 7 Kids to Pose for Easter Photo: 'Sugar High'
JJ Watt Celebrates Easter
JJ Watt Shares Adorable Photos with Son Koa, 5 Months, as He Celebrates His First Easter as a Dad
Jessie James Decker and Family Dress in Spring Colors as They Enjoy Easter Together
Jessie James and Eric Decker's Kids Trade Easter Pajamas for Spring Dress Clothes in Family Photo