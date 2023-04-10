Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 7, Shows Off Her Bunny-Printed Easter Dress in Cute Photo

Ice-T and Coco Austin's little girl loves showing off her looks!

Budding fashionista Chanel, 7, smiled sweetly as she fanned out the skirt of her Easter dress, showing off the bunnies in a basket print from her Fox and Tots outfit.

"HAPPY EASTER! 🐣," Austin, 43, wrote. "Chanel showing off her Easter bunny dress ... Thanks @foxandtots."

Appearing on The Big Tigger Show on Audacy's V-103 in Atlanta last month, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor, 65, talked about raising daughter Chanel.

"Muhammad Ali said it best, 'When a man has a child in the second half of his life, after 50, it resets his life,' " he shared.

"It started my life over – I got back healthy, back in the gym, looking good, sharp, I'm strong – I've got to live. I can't go anywhere," he continued. "I've got to keep chasing these bags."

Of daughter Chanel, he said, "I've got two kids, but this baby right here really activated my life. You've got to do it right."

Reflecting on this time in his life, Ice-T — who is also dad to daughter LeTesha Morrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 31, from previous relationships — was happy to share, "I'm with somebody I love. Me and Coco have been together 22 years, so I'm in a good place."

In an episode of the Tamron Hall Show in November, Austin opened up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time."

Acknowledging that she is an "unconventional mother," Austin argued fans should already know what kind of parent she is.

"People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me," she added. "Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"