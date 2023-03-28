Ice-T Says Becoming Dad to Daughter Chanel, 7, 'Started My Life Over': She 'Activated My Life'

Ice-T and Coco Austin welcomed daughter Chanel in Nov. 2015

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 28, 2023 04:48 PM
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T poses with his wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty

Ice-T is dedicated to keeping himself in good shape to keep up with his little girl.

Appearing on The Big Tigger Show on Audacy's V-103 in Atlanta Tuesday, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor, 65, talked about life raising daughter Chanel, 7.

"Muhammad Ali said it best, 'When a man has a child in the second half of his life, after 50, it resets his life,' " he shared.

"It started my life over – I got back healthy, back in the gym, looking good, sharp, I'm strong – I've got to live. I can't go anywhere," he continued. "I've got to keep chasing these bags."

Ice-T and his daughter Chanel
Coco Austin Instagram

Of daughter Chanel, he said, "I've got two kids, but this baby right here really activated my life. You've got to do it right."

Reflecting on this time in his life, Ice-T — who is also dad to daughter LeTesha Morrow, 47, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 31, from previous relationships — was happy to share, "I'm with somebody I love. Me and Coco have been together 22 years, so I'm in a good place."

Last month, Coco and Chanel were by his side as the multi-hyphenate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Coco Austin Poses with 'Bestie' Daughter Chanel at 'Bring Your Parent to School Day'
Coco Austin/Instagram

"Let me shout out my family," Ice-T said toward the end of his speech. "My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. [Chanel], who obviously is in the position to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She has no fear of the stage."

In an episode of the Tamron Hall Show in November, Austin opened up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time."

Acknowledging that she is an "unconventional mother," Austin argued fans should already know what kind of parent she is.

"People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me," she added. "Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

