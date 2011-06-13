Proud new parents Ian Ziering and Erin show off their little 7-week-old bundled babe during the Britax and Baby Buggy's Pre-Father's Day Mini Golf Open in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Saturday.

Meet Mia Loren!

Not only did the event showcase the debut of Britax’s new baby carrier, but the company also donated nearly $20,000 in carriers, strollers and car seats to the non-profit Baby Buggy organization for Los Angeles-area families in need.

Mia is the first child for the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 47, and his wife, whom he wed in May 2010.