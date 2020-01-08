Erin Ziering Says She Had Nothing 'Left to Give' in Marriage as She Opens Up About Co-Parenting

Image zoom Ian Ziering (L) and wife Erin with their daughters Jerod Harris/WireImage

Erin Ziering is learning the ropes of co-parenting one step at a time following her divorce filing from her husband of nine years, actor Ian Ziering.

The Elevated by Erin blogger, 34, recently sat down for an at-home chat with Ariana Costa for The Weather Channel’s Local Now streaming service, where she revealed how she’s speaking to the former couple’s two daughters Penna Mae, 6½, and Mia Loren, 8½, about their parents’ split.

“When it comes to the girls, I really try to be honest with them about everything and have open conversations,” Erin said. “Since they were babies, I focused on talking to them about their emotions, what they’re feeling.”

“[Every night] we have conversations about what’s going on, what was said at school, how are you feeling, do you have any questions about what’s going on between Mom and Dad? ” she continued. ” ‘Cause there’s a lot of transitions that I’m going through, and I can only imagine what these little girls are going through at the same time.”

Ian, 55, announced the couple’s decision to call it quits at the end of October. Days later, Erin filed for “dissolution with minor children,” according to Los Angeles court records obtained by PEOPLE.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE last month, Ian, who wed Erin in May 2010, listed a separation date of Oct. 14, 2019, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The BH90210 star has requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and asked that child visitation be granted to both him and Erin.

“I think you always know something’s wrong,” Erin told Costa of the exes’ dynamic pre-split. “You can always feel there’s definitely something wrong, and it’s going into the, ‘Have I done what I can do to make this work?’ Or, ‘Do you want to do what you can do to make it work?’ “

“If you don’t, or you feel like you already have, what left can you give? Like, what do you have left?” she added. “I didn’t have anything left to give.”

Image zoom Ian Ziering (L) and wife Erin Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Despite the current difficulties in her family, Erin told Costa that she is “very happy because I embrace each change.”

“I was with my kids 24/7 and the idea of not having them 24/7 was terrifying — completely terrifying,” she shared. “Each little step of letting them go and spend time with their dad has been easier and easier, because I know I’ve raised them and they’re gonna be okay.”

“That was a chapter. It didn’t maybe end the way I wanted that chapter to end, [but I’m thinking,] what’s the next chapter gonna be?” Erin said. “So for me, right now, it’s really focusing on my work.”