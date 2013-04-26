Ian Ziering Welcomes Daughter Penna Mae

After becoming a father in 2011, Ian Ziering has welcomed his second daughter two years to the day later.

Image zoom



Courtesy Erin Ziering

The actor and his wife Erin welcomed Penna Mae Ziering on Thursday, April 25 in Los Angeles, they tell PEOPLE exclusively. Arriving at 9:21 a.m. and weighing in at 6 lbs., 9 oz., their daughter arrived on big sister Mia Loren‘s second birthday.

“We didn’t plan it!” Ziering, 49, tells PEOPLE. “Mia was born a week late and Penna was a week early.”

Mia was introduced to her new sibling last night, the dad of two says. “She couldn’t wait to meet her. When she saw Penna she said, ‘Baby sister!'”

As with Mia’s moniker, the new baby’s name draws inspiration from family. Penna is in honor of Ian’s late father, Paul, while Mae makes her the fourth generation of women on Erin’s side to use the middle name. Erin’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother all share it with the newborn.

“We are ecstatic,” says Ziering, who will join the Chippendales revue in Vegas this June. “Having a family is the realization of a dream for us both.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dancing with the Stars alum brought his wife, a nurse, home from the hospital on Friday afternoon — and Mia was prepared to welcome them. “She had all her toys lined up and ready to show Penna,” Ziering tells PEOPLE with a laugh.