90210 Alum Ian Ziering Speaks Out About Bully at Daughters' School: 'He Has Threatened to Kill'

Ian Ziering is a protective dad who isn’t taking apathy for an answer.

On Wednesday, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star participated in a protest alongside several other parents outside of West Hollywood Elementary School in Los Angeles, where he spoke to several outlets about the incident.

“His classroom now has been evacuated twice this year,” Ziering — who is dad to daughters Penna Mae, 5, and Mia Loren, 7 — told CBS Los Angeles.

“He has brandished scissors,” continued the actor, 54. “He has verbally assaulted children. He has threatened to kill them … and the school’s not doing anything.”

Fellow parent Dana Solomon told CBS Los Angeles, “My kid does not feel safe in the classroom. We pretty much can’t carry on and be in the same environment with the [bully]. There’s no aide, he’s un-shadowed.”

CBS Los Angeles reports that a statement to the station from the Los Angeles Unified School District read, “While individual student matters are confidential, L.A. Unified has a strict no-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying, hazing or any behavior that threatens the safety or well-being or students, staff or persons at our schools.”

Ziering told TMZ that the bully in question “has shown a history of violence from kindergarten to first grade and now in second grade” and that “10 kids were beaten up and bloodied” as a result of his actions.

“It’s astonishing to me. I’m an actor, but my best role to date has been father,” he said. “I can’t let this go [on] another minute without raising attention to this problem.”

In a written statement to ET Canada, the actor said, “My problem is not with the individual child, my heart breaks for that kid as well as for all those that have been assaulted. My problem is with LAUSD not recognizing an escalating pattern of violent behavior and not following the protocols that they themselves have mandated to deal with it.”

“Today, after meeting with the school board and the school administrators, I fully believe that by mobilizing our community, it has forced our school district to do more than placate us,” Ziering continued in his statement.

“They’ve assured parents that they will expedite procedures that will keep all our children safe, bring understanding and help to those that have been victimized and get the child behind this the properly certified help he needs.”

He concluded the statement, “What’s perhaps the saddest takeaway from all this is that it took a Herculean effort to get the system to do what it’s supposed to do on a daily basis: keep our children safe.”