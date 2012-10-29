Ian Ziering and wife Erin are preparing for the patter of more little feet - their second child is on the way this spring, the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby No. 2 on the Way for Ian Ziering

Image zoom

Chezaray.com

Ian Ziering and wife Erin are preparing for the patter of more little feet — their second child is on the way this spring, the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel blessed, having a family is something that I’ve always wanted,” the actor, 48, says. “Having a second child is the realization of a dream come true.”

The couple are already parents to daughter Mia Loren, 18 months. “We tell her ‘baby’ and point to Erin’s belly,” Ziering, who married his wife in May 2010 explains. “Now she points to Erin’s belly and says, ‘Baby.'”

Erin is in her second trimester and the baby ­– whose sex is unknown — ­is due in May.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star continues to act, produce, direct and pitch TV show. Says Ziering: “I have a lot of irons in the fire.”