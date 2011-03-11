Ian & Erin Ziering Celebrate Baby Shower

Ian Ziering and wife Erin celebrate the upcoming birth of their daughter with a baby shower, held last Sunday in Los Angeles, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:24 PM
Just a month to go!

With a baby girl on the way in April, Ziering, 46, is preparing for fatherhood.

“OMG life is about to change. Going baby shopping for the first time!” Ziering, 46, Tweeted recently. “Strollers, crib, yikes!”

