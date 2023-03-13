Model Hunter McGrady Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Meaningful Name: 'I Could Stare at You Forever'

Hunter McGrady is now a mom of two!

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, 29, and husband Brian Keys have welcomed a baby girl, the model revealed on Instagram Sunday. The couple's daughter, Ava Bryn Keys, was born on Thursday, March 9, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz., the proud mom shared.

"My baby girl came into this world fiercely and commanding attention, as I pray you will forever do. I pray that every room you enter you take up space, you live fearlessly, and always honor yourself. We are so blessed to have you here with us my beautiful, beautiful girl," she captioned an Instagram Reel of the newborn.

"I could stare at you forever and it still wouldn't be long enough. Bryn is her middle name just like her grandma/ my mom (Brynja)who is someone i have always wanted to emulate, I am forever in awe of her and oh how i know she is going to be just as much of a force of nature. We are Just basking in your presence Angel girl! I am so proud to be your mama 💖."

The couple also shares son Hudson, 19 months.

McGrady learned of her pregnancy in September, sharing the news with her genuinely surprised husband and sharing tears of joy with family and friends.

"Well, I guess it's time to share the news! Hudson is going to be a big brother! 🥹," McGrady said of her then-14-month-old son. "We couldn't be more excited to enter this new season of life in growing our family. I'm feeling all the emotions from excitement to nervous to giddy!"

McGrady went on to reveal that "this pregnancy has been wildly different than my pregnancy with Hudson."

Hunter McGrady/Instagram

"Can't wait to share this journey again with you guys over the next few months as you all were so gracious and supportive during the last time," she added, linking to an episode of her podcast, Dear Media's Model Citizen, where she shared more details.

McGrady celebrated her baby shower in February, posting photos from the pink celebration of their baby girl on Instagram.

"Yesterday celebrating my baby girl with the most wonderful women in my life! So grateful for my amazing family and friends who surprised me with this baby shower and made all my girly dreams come true 💖 this little lady is already SO loved!" the now mom-of-two wrote.