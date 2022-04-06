Hunter McGrady Says Son Helped Her Remember to 'Appreciate' Her Postpartum Body

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model — who welcomed her first baby in June 2021 — said she was "surprised" how much her body had changed since she gave birth

Hunter McGrady's baby boy is helping her be more appreciative of her body.

The 28-year-old model — who welcomed her first baby, son Hudson Tynan, with husband Brian Keys in June 2021 — shared a candid Instagram post about the changes she's experienced since welcoming her son.

"As I was giving my son a bath last night I was looking at his sweet soft body and was thinking about how that is his body and skin that will grow with him, the same body that was there since day 1," she wrote. "The body and skin that was formed inside my womb. The body that will take him through every milestone, the body that will fall and get back up, get scratched, bruised, the body that will reset itself at every stage of life and the sweet body that will be with him forever."

"I thought how much It would break my heart if he ever thought negatively of it or if he ever thought that body that his mama and daddy revered so much was wrong or needed to be different," McGrady continued.

"Then this morning as I was getting dressed I looked at my body and was surprised at just how different it looked to me," the model said. "I had more stretch marks than ever before, somehow they all came postpartum, my stomach wasn't as tight as it once was, my boobs weren't sitting so high and one seemed to droop much more than the other, and I began to point out all these things that didn't look right to me."

She ended, "Then my son sitting in that bath last night flashed in my head and I remembered, this body made his. So, I took a photo to remember how much i need to appreciate this body today ❤️."

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model previously discussed having to "meet myself again" during her pregnancy and appreciate her body "in a different way."

"Maybe it's because of the way society treats pregnant women. All of a sudden, people say you're glowing and fabulous," McGrady said for the cover of Health's January/February 2022 issue. "And then postpartum happens, and everyone asks when you're going to lose weight — there's that whole bounce-back culture."

"You're not sleeping, you don't even know your name — you can't think about bouncing back. It made me realize that throughout life, you have to meet yourself over and over again, because your body does change—and that's what's beautiful about it," she said at the time, adding that she's grown to "love being called plus size."

McGrady has not been one to shy away from the highs and lows of motherhood since Hudson's arrival. Back in August, the model expressed her frustrations with her breastfeeding journey.

McGrady said on her Instagram Stories that she had been feeling "guilty" for not always being able to provide breast milk for Hudson.

After asking her followers what kind of formula they use for their babies, the model said she felt like "Hudson is so fussy at the bottle but not with the breast milk in the bottle."