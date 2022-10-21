Hunter McGrady is getting candid about her sex life as a parent.

The model, 29, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Brian Keys, opened up in a new episode of her podcast Model Citizen about having sex while pregnant as well as the changes in the couple's sex life since becoming parents.

McGrady and Keys, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first baby, son Hudson, in June 2021. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said after having Hudson, intimacy was still important for her and Keys.

"For the first six months of Hudson's life, Mom and Dad were getting it on right next to the ole crib," she revealed.

Speaking about staying intimate as she prepares to welcome baby No. 2, McGrady said sex is "so different."

"Now it's more like, once a week, twice a week, maybe if I'm feeling like I'm really wanting to wife it the f--- up," she explained. "But the thing is, it's so different, right?"

"The whole topic around sex while plus-size is so important because so many of us deal with it. It's a different vibe," she added. "But then also sex while pregnant, just those two things are so interesting. And so much goes into it."

McGrady also admitted that it can be "exhausting" when it comes to being intimate while pregnant.

"I'm very pregnant. Feeling very, like, you kind of get to this feeling of just full, like you're constantly full, but you're so ravenously hungry, because you're like feeding for two. But your stomach feels full. And so it's just this weird dichotomy of, what am I?" she explained. "And that kind of relieves me, my husband is always trying to jump my bones."

"When you're feeling that extra fullness, and then you pair that with a man who is trying to get at it at all times of the day, okay? It's exhausting."

McGrady revealed the exciting news of her second pregnancy last month with an emotional Instagram Reel. The video showed McGrady learning of her pregnancy, sharing the news with her genuinely surprised husband and sharing tears of joy with family and friends.

"Well, I guess it's time to share the news! Hudson is going to be a big brother! 🥹," McGrady said of her son. "We couldn't be more excited to enter this new season of life in growing our family. I'm feeling all the emotions from excitement to nervous to giddy!"

McGrady went on to reveal that "this pregnancy has been wildly different than my pregnancy with Hudson."

"Can't wait to share this journey again with you guys over the next few months as you all were so gracious and supportive during the last time," she added.