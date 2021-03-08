"We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," Hunter McGrady tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement

Hunter McGrady Is Pregnant! Model Expecting First Child with Husband Brian Keys: 'We Are So Excited'

Hunter McGrady has a little one on the way!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 27, is expecting her first child with husband Brian Keys, PEOPLE can confirm.

"We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," McGrady tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

The expectant star first announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday, sharing a picture from a stunning maternity photo shoot with photographer Jessica Elbar.

"Of all the things I've done or created, you are by far the greatest," she wrote in the caption. "can't wait to welcome you this summer."

In the picture, McGrady — who's already a stepmother to Keys' daughter from a previous marriage — cradles her baby bump as a white piece of fabric is draped over her body.

Image zoom Hunter McGrady | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

McGrady's mother, former model and actress Brynja McGrady, celebrated the baby news in the comments section, writing, "Pinching myself !"

"Ready to be a Gma ! And you look like an angel !!!" she continued. "It feels like yesterday you were born... I never knew the joy that would be everlasting from you 3!!! Love u, Gma."

McGrady's sister, fellow model Michaela McGrady, also couldn't contain her excitement.

"The best news I had heard all of 2020. The light at the end of the tunnel," she commented. "My newest inspiration and drive- to hold this baby soon."

"So excited for you sissy and Bri, this new adventure has my heart leaping for joy every single day," Michaela added. "Love my little Bams so much ❤️ (not the name just my nickname for them 😉) GOD IS GOOD."

McGrady first met Keys in 2016 after he followed her on Snapchat and made it his mission to take her on a date when he saw that she was visiting New York City based off of her posts.

"Not until six months after him following me and my antics [on Snapchat] did he see that I was in New York for a few days and so he snapped me something funny and asked me to drinks," McGrady told PEOPLE in 2018 of the unique way the couple met. "I told him to add me on Facebook because let's be real, I wanted to know what he looked like. He added me [and] my heart sunk. I thought he was so handsome."

After more than a year of dating, Keys proposed to McGrady on the Bow Bridge at Central Park in December 2017.

"I just broke down crying. He said some really beautiful things and then asked me to marry him. I of course said yes!" McGrady recalled to PEOPLE following her engagement. "Then after he gave me my ring, he told his daughter how she is so precious to him and how much he loves her and gave her a ring pop — I've never seen a happier kid!"

McGrady and Keys married in a private ceremony in Moorpark, California, in 2019. During the nuptials, McGrady made sure to include her stepdaughter by reciting a set of vows to the young girl.