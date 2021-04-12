Hunter McGrady Supports Plus Size Pregnant Women in Powerful Post: 'Your Body Is Equipped'

Model Hunter McGrady, who is expecting her first baby, calls out the lack of representation of plus size pregnant women, saying it is "almost as if we don't exist"

Hunter McGrady is showing support for plus size women on their pregnancy journeys.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is currently expecting her first baby, a son, with husband Brian Keys, she revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in March, and in an Instagram post Sunday, she opened up about the lack of representation for plus size pregnant women.

"Plus size and pregnant. Being plus size the representation already falls incredibly short, but being plus size AND pregnant? Forget it," the mom-to-be begins her caption alongside a pair of mirror selfies showing off her bump. "When I embarked on this journey I was excitedly googling pregnancy, plus size pregnancy, bump pictures, updates, all the things! However, I never saw myself represented."

"I knew going into this my belly wasn't going to be this perfect little round thing that just bops out, I knew I wouldn't have options for maternity wear, i knew my body would change in different ways than i have seen my whole life, and yet I don't know if I was prepared for how much the plus size pregnancy representation lacks," McGrady continues.

"There aren't any plus size pregnant women on magazine covers, advertisements, television, or even the brochure's at the OBGYN office. It's almost as if we don't exist, like we're an anomaly," she adds. "I'm here to tell you that you are not a 'one off' you're not wrong for being plus size and pregnant, your body is equipped for this."

Concludes McGrady, "Wherever you are on your journey just remember how wildly worthy you are to experience this and enjoy every moment of it just as anyone else."

Revealing her pregnancy news last month, McGrady, who's already a stepmother to Keys' daughter from a previous marriage, told PEOPLE, "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world. After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

Additionally, she wrote on Instagram at the time, "Of all the things I've done or created, you are by far the greatest. 👶🏼🕊 can't wait to welcome you this summer."