Hunter McGrady Reveals Newborn Baby's Name Honors Her Brother Nearly 2 Months After Sudden Death

New mom Hunter McGrady is sharing details about her newborn, including his name that honors her late brother nearly two months after his sudden death.

The model confirmed on Sunday that she welcomed her first baby with husband Brian Keys, and on Monday, McGrady offered additional details about her child, including that he was born Saturday, June 26, and weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 21 inches long at birth.

His name is Hudson Tynan Keys. The middle name is a tribute to McGrady's younger brother Tynan, who died on May 1 at age 23.

"I've never known this kind of love," McGrady wrote in the caption, sharing the first photos of her new addition from the delivery room and adding, "The healing we desperately needed."

In May, then-pregnant McGrady announced on Instagram that her sibling died, posting several sweet photos with him alongside an emotional and heartfelt caption.

"The most gut wrenching words I've ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to," she began at the time. "My chest is heavy and I feel like I'll never breathe again, I don't know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st."

Hunter McGrady Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

McGrady continued, "The most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known. If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life."

She remembered her brother, who was just three weeks away from graduating from San Francisco State University with a computer engineering degree when he passed, as being a hard-worker and "absolutely brilliant."

"I've never known someone to be so passionate about computer engineering, coding, cars, and gaming. He was knowledgeable about this stuff beyond belief, he would show me his homework and I felt like Einstein was showing me something," she wrote.

"There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short," McGrady added. "I'm so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so."

Later in May, McGrady opened up about grieving the family loss while preparing to welcome her baby.

"Pregnancy and grieving. Two things you don't think would ever happen simultaneously. It's the loss of one life and the gain of another," she wrote in the caption, sharing a maternity photo. "I have had so many people check in on me and the baby and ask how we're doing and handling all of this. The truth is, at the beginning, I was scared. I was scared to have a baby in a world without my brother in it. I am still scared, I'm scared that I will have to learn how to mourn and be a good mother and hopefully navigate the two."

Hunter McGrady Hunter McGrady and Tynan McGrady | Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

"This one thing I was looking forward to for the last eight months, planning, imagining, dreaming about all of a sudden I felt bittersweet about," Hunter added. "The one thing I thought about 24 hours a day became a secondary thought because my mind has been consumed of the thoughts and memories of my brother. I found myself almost barely remembering that I was in fact pregnant, and I felt so incredibly guilty feeling that way but that's just the truth."

Hunter said she had since been able to find "peace" and focus her energy on welcoming her baby boy.