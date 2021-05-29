Model Hunter McGrady Opens Up About Mourning Her Brother's Death While Pregnant: 'I Am Still Scared'

"Pregnancy and grieving. Two things you don't think would ever happen simultaneously," Hunter McGrady shared Friday as she opened up about the death of her brother Tynan

Hunter McGrady is mourning the death of her brother Tynan, who died earlier this month, as her due date approaches.

The model, 28, opened up Friday on Instagram about grieving the loss of her younger sibling while preparing to welcome her first child with husband Brian Keys. "Pregnancy and grieving. Two things you don't think would ever happen simultaneously. It's the loss of one life and the gain of another," she wrote in the caption, posting a stunning nude maternity photo.

"I have had so many people check in on me and the baby and ask how we're doing and handling all of this," Hunter continued. "The truth is, at the beginning, I was scared. I was scared to have a baby in a world without my brother in it. I am still scared, I'm scared that I will have to learn how to mourn and be a good mother and hopefully navigate the two."

She announced earlier this month that Tynan died at age 23 after he was in a car accident in Thousand Oaks on May 1. A computer engineering major at San Francisco State University, Tynan was just three weeks away from graduating.

"This one thing I was looking forward to for the last eight months, planning, imagining, dreaming about all of a sudden I felt bittersweet about," Hunter wrote Friday. "The one thing I thought about 24 hours a day became a secondary thought because my mind has been consumed of the thoughts and memories of my brother. I found myself almost barely remembering that I was in fact pregnant, and I felt so incredibly guilty feeling that way but that's just the truth."

Hunter has since been able to find "peace" and focus her energy on welcoming her baby boy. "As the days have gone on I have gotten that excitement back and the peace in knowing my brother will live on through my son and I find so much comfort in that," she added. "My son will share the same DNA that ran through my brother. Oh sweet baby boy... We are counting down the days to meet you my love."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shared a tribute to Tynan when she announced his death, posting throwback photos of the two of them from over the years. "The most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known," she wrote at the time. "If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life."

She previously revealed in March that she and Keys are pregnant with their first child. "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," McGrady told PEOPLE. "After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

