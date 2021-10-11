"Having a little one, it’s a constant balancing act of giving baby everything he needs while still giving each other what we need," Hunter McGrady said

Hunter McGrady Says She's 'Learning How to Be a Mama and Still Date My Husband' After Welcoming Baby

Hunter McGrady is getting real about the difficulties of balancing a relationship while parenting a newborn.

The new mom, 28, welcomed her first baby, son Hudson Tynan, with husband Brian Keys in June, and in a candid Instagram post on Monday, McGrady described how she and her husband are adapting to their new lives together as parents while still taking time to focus on one another.

"Mom and Dad. Having a little one, it's a constant balancing act of giving baby everything he needs while still giving each other what we need. It's hard, some days it feels impossible, but we make it work," McGrady wrote alongside a selfie of the couple.

"We give each other the patience we need. We both put in work, and Check in with one another to see how we are feeling. Some days I feel like we got it all together and we give each other a high five, a slap on the butt and move along and some days I'll cry because I'm not so sure we are doing this thing called parenting right," she said.

Hunter McGrady/Instagram Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

"Some days I miss the us that was able to just up and go to dinner spontaneously at 7pm, or could drive somewhere with no destination just to see where we end up," she continued. "We're allowed to simultaneously mourn the past and be so wildly grateful for the present and the future without feeling guilty. ❤️ I'm learning how to be a mama and still date my husband."

McGrady and Keys wed in 2019 and revealed exclusively with PEOPLE last March that she was expecting her first baby. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is also a stepmother to Keys' daughter from his previous marriage.

"We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," she said at the time. "After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

Hunter McGrady Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

The model has been open about her parenting experience since welcoming baby Hudson, previously discussing her frustrations with her breastfeeding journey.

In August, McGrady said on her Instagram Stories that she had been feeling "guilty" for not always being able to provide breast milk for Hudson.

After asking her followers what kind of formula they use for their babies, the model said she felt like "Hudson is so fussy at the bottle but not with the breast milk in the bottle."