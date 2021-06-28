Hunter McGrady and Husband Brian Keys Welcome First Baby: 'Pure Bliss'

"I've never known a love like this. I've been enjoying and in pure bliss. Can't wait to introduce you guys to this sweet boy," Hunter McGrady wrote of her newborn baby boy

Hunter McGrady is a mom!

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and husband Brian Keys teased the birth of their first child, a baby boy, in an Instagram Story on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've never known a love like this. I've been enjoying and in pure bliss," she wrote. "Can't wait to introduce you guys to this sweet boy."

The adorable snapshot features a look at the newborn's ear as well as his tiny hand grasping onto his mom's finger.

McGrady, who's already a stepmother to Keys' daughter from a previous marriage, revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in March that she was expecting her first baby. "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," she said at the time. "After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

Hunter McGrady Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

During the course of her pregnancy, the star opened up about the lack of representation for plus size pregnant women in a powerful April Instagram post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Being plus size the representation already falls incredibly short, but being plus size AND pregnant? Forget it," McGrady began her caption alongside a pair of mirror selfies showing off her bump. "When I embarked on this journey I was excitedly googling pregnancy, plus size pregnancy, bump pictures, updates, all the things! However, I never saw myself represented."

"I knew going into this my belly wasn't going to be this perfect little round thing that just bops out, I knew I wouldn't have options for maternity wear, i knew my body would change in different ways than i have seen my whole life, and yet I don't know if I was prepared for how much the plus size pregnancy representation lacks," she continued.

Hunter McGrady Hunter McGrady | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"There aren't any plus size pregnant women on magazine covers, advertisements, television, or even the brochure's at the OBGYN office. It's almost as if we don't exist, like we're an anomaly," she added. "I'm here to tell you that you are not a 'one off' you're not wrong for being plus size and pregnant, your body is equipped for this."

Concluded McGrady, "Wherever you are on your journey just remember how wildly worthy you are to experience this and enjoy every moment of it just as anyone else."