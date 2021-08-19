"I feel like Hudson is so fussy at the bottle but not with breast milk in the bottle," Hunter McGrady shares of feeding her baby boy

Hunter McGrady Says She Feels 'Guilty' for Not Being Able to Always Provide Breast Milk to Newborn

Hunter McGrady is opening up about her experience with feeding her baby boy.

The new mom, 28, welcomed her first baby, son Hudson Tynan, with husband Brian Keys in June, and in a series of Instagram Stories Wednesday, McGrady said she has been feeling "guilty" for not always being able to provide breast milk for him.

After asking her followers what kind of formula they use for their babies, the model shared she feels like "Hudson is so fussy at the bottle but not with the breast milk in the bottle."

"Going to try one of them first and see if my boy is a little less fussy at the bottle," she wrote on the next slide after receiving different formula suggestions. "I feel guilty because I can't always give breast milk and he seems the happiest with that 😞 Hoping one of these will work for him ❤️"

"And I know I shouldn't feel guilty...But I always want to keep it real with you guys and I just do," she added on a third slide.

"I cried today because he was so fussy at the bottle and finally gave him 2oz of breast milk I had forgotten I pumped and he was immediately calm. It broke my heart that I'm not able to provide that always," she shared, adding she is "so grateful there are options out there."

Earlier this month, McGrady spoke candidly about her breastfeeding journey, explaining in an Instagram post the "frustration" she faced when starting to nurse for the first time, admitting she "still" doesn't know exactly what to do.

"I had this grand idea that I would give birth and Hudson would latch on, it would be beautiful, I would have an amazing supply and Voilla! Food for him on demand, easy peasy. Lordy, That was not the case at all," she said. "I was immediately met with frustration, sore and cracked nipples, lots of nipple shields, lots and lots of nipple butter, and most of all, lots of tears."

"I didn't know what to do, i still don't know what to do," she continued. "I was pumping and feeding so much that I got mastitis and my baby wasn't gaining weight. We finally decided to do a combo of all three: breastfeeding, pumped milk, and formula. I felt so ashamed at first because I felt so overwhelmed by the thought of exclusively breastfeeding. I realized quick that that thought was more about me and what i wanted and less about what was best for him."

She said the experience has been "incredible, exhausting, scary, and the most amazing thing I've ever done in my life."

"I'm proud of me, I'm proud of him, I'm proud of us," said McGrady. "In case no one told you today my breast feeding mamas, my pumping mamas, and my formula fed mamas, you're doing great. We're in this together."

The model also recently reflected on having COVID-19 while pregnant and why she felt it was important to get vaccinated after the birth of her son.

McGrady previously revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 seven months into her pregnancy. Answering fan questions on her Instagram Story last week, McGrady said she got vaccinated after giving birth.

"I had covid during pregnancy so had the antibodies but of course still wanted the vaccine so got it as soon as I could! It's important to protect not only ourselves but those around you. Swipe up to read what CDC recommends for pregnant women regarding the vaccine," she wrote.