Hunter McGrady Shares Family's Cute 'Toy Story' Halloween Costumes: 'Gang's All Here'

Hunter McGrady's family had a playful Halloween with some great costumes!

The model, 29, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Brian Keys, posed with him and son Hudson, 16 months, in Toy Story-themed costumes. The family of three were joined by Hunter's sister, Michaela McGrady.

"Jessie, Woody, Bo Peep, and Buzz! Gangs all here! P.s. Swipe to see the most handsome Woody! I'm smitten! 🥹," she captioned the set of photos.

Michaela was dressed as Jessie and holding Hudson, who was dressed as Woody. The pregnant model opted to be Little Bo-Peep, with Keys dressed as Buzz Lightyear.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a recent episode of her podcast Model Citizen, Hunter opened up about having sex while pregnant as well as the changes in the couple's sex life since becoming parents.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said after having Hudson, intimacy was still important for her and Keys.

"For the first six months of Hudson's life, Mom and Dad were getting it on right next to the ole crib," she revealed.

Speaking about staying intimate as she prepares to welcome baby No. 2, McGrady said sex is "so different."

Hunter McGrady/Instagram

"Now it's more like, once a week, twice a week, maybe if I'm feeling like I'm really wanting to wife it the f--- up," she explained. "But the thing is, it's so different, right?"

"The whole topic around sex while plus-size is so important because so many of us deal with it. It's a different vibe," she added. "But then also sex while pregnant, just those two things are so interesting. And so much goes into it."

McGrady went on to reveal that "this pregnancy has been wildly different than my pregnancy with Hudson."

"Can't wait to share this journey again with you guys over the next few months as you all were so gracious and supportive during the last time," she added.