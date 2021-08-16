Hunter McGrady Got Vaccine After Birth of Baby Following COVID Bout While Pregnant: 'Important'

Hunter McGrady is reflecting on having COVID-19 while pregnant and why she felt it was important to get vaccinated after the birth of her son.

The 28-year-old model welcomed her first baby, son Hudson Tynan, with husband Brian Keys in June, and she previously revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 seven months into her pregnancy. Answering fan questions on her Instagram Story Friday, McGrady said she got vaccinated after giving birth.

"I had covid during pregnancy so had the antibodies but of course still wanted the vaccine so got it as soon as I could! It's important to protect not only ourselves but those around you. Swipe up to read what CDC recommends for pregnant women regarding the vaccine," she wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people aged 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future."

"Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people," the CDC adds. "Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19."

Hunter McGrady Credit: Hunter McGrady/ instagram

McGrady first opened up about her bout with COVID-19 on an episode of her Model Citizen podcast back in June.

"When I was seven months pregnant — which no one knows — I had COVID," Hunter told her sister and co-host Michaela McGrady at the time, explaining that she likely contracted the respiratory virus at work despite being very "strict" about wearing a mask.

"I had to do a shoot. I was outside shooting, and the only time I had my mask off was when I was shooting," she recalled. "It was only a four-person set and they were far away, and I caught COVID and I gave it to my husband."

While Hunter's symptoms weren't serious — "it ended up showing up kind of like a sinus infection," she says — she was still nervous at the time given her situation. "I was freaking out," she remembered. "We did lose our smell. I'm still like having issues with smell, which is so bizarre."