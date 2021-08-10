Hunter McGrady Opens Up About 'Incredible, Exhausting' Breastfeeding Journey: 'Proud of Us'

"I was immediately met with frustration, sore and cracked nipples, lots of nipple shields, lots and lots of nipple butter, and most of all, lots of tears," Hunter McGrady says of beginning nursing baby boy Hudson

Hunter McGrady is getting candid about her breastfeeding journey.

The model, 28, welcomed her first baby, son Hudson Tynan, with husband Brian Keys in June and in an Instagram post Monday, the new mom explains the "frustration" she faced when starting to nurse for the first time, admitting she "still" doesn't know exactly what to do.

"I had this grand idea that I would give birth and Hudson would latch on, it would be beautiful, I would have an amazing supply and Voilla! Food for him on demand, easy peasy. Lordy, That was not the case at all," she says. "I was immediately met with frustration, sore and cracked nipples, lots of nipple shields, lots and lots of nipple butter, and most of all, lots of tears."

"I didn't know what to do, i still don't know what to do," she continues. "I was pumping and feeding so much that I got mastitis and my baby wasn't gaining weight. We finally decided to do a combo of all three: breastfeeding, pumped milk, and formula. I felt so ashamed at first because I felt so overwhelmed by the thought of exclusively breastfeeding. I realized quick that that thought was more about me and what i wanted and less about what was best for him."

She says the experience has been "incredible, exhausting, scary, and the most amazing thing I've ever done in my life."

"I'm proud of me, I'm proud of him, I'm proud of us," says McGrady. "In case no one told you today my breast feeding mamas, my pumping mamas, and my formula fed mamas, you're doing great. We're in this together."

Last month, the new mom shared a mirror selfie posing in her bra and underwear on Instagram, and in the caption, she discussed how she is healing and learning to embrace her body after giving birth.

"I'm Just a girl, standing in front of a mirror, 12 days postpartum, with breast milk stains, and depends diapers, pure exhaustion, asking herself to learn to love this new body," McGrady wrote at the time.