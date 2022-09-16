Hunter McGrady Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband: 'Feeling All the Emotions'

Hunter McGrady is growing her family!

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is expecting her second baby with husband Brian Keys, she revealed in an emotional Instagram Reel on Thursday. The video shows McGrady, 29, learning of her pregnancy, sharing the news with her genuinely surprised husband and sharing tears of joy with family and friends.

"Well, I guess it's time to share the news! Hudson is going to be a big brother! 🥹," McGrady said of her 14-month-old son. "We couldn't be more excited to enter this new season of life in growing our family. I'm feeling all the emotions from excitement to nervous to giddy!"

McGrady went on to reveal that "this pregnancy has been wildly different than my pregnancy with Hudson."

"Can't wait to share this journey again with you guys over the next few months as you all were so gracious and supportive during the last time," she added, linking to an episode of her podcast, Dear Media's Model Citizen, where she shared more details.

McGrady graced the cover of Health's January/February 2022 issue earlier this year and told the magazine about how, as a plus-size model, she had to "meet myself again" during her first pregnancy and appreciate her body "in a different way."

"Maybe it's because of the way society treats pregnant women. All of a sudden, people say you're glowing and fabulous," McGrady said in the interview. "And then postpartum happens, and everyone asks when you're going to lose weight — there's that whole bounce-back culture."

"You're not sleeping, you don't even know your name — you can't think about bouncing back. It made me realize that throughout life, you have to meet yourself over and over again, because your body does change—and that's what's beautiful about it," she said, adding that she's grown to "love being called plus size."

In a candid Instagram post last October, McGrady described how she and her husband — who tied the knot in 2019 — were adapting to their new lives together as parents while still taking time to focus on one another.

Hunter McGrady/Instagram

"Mom and Dad. Having a little one, it's a constant balancing act of giving baby everything he needs while still giving each other what we need. It's hard, some days it feels impossible, but we make it work," McGrady wrote alongside a selfie of the couple.

"We give each other the patience we need. We both put in work, and Check in with one another to see how we are feeling. Some days I feel like we got it all together and we give each other a high five, a slap on the butt and move along and some days I'll cry because I'm not so sure we are doing this thing called parenting right," she said.

"Some days I miss the us that was able to just up and go to dinner spontaneously at 7pm, or could drive somewhere with no destination just to see where we end up," she continued. "We're allowed to simultaneously mourn the past and be so wildly grateful for the present and the future without feeling guilty. ❤️ I'm learning how to be a mama and still date my husband."