Joe Biden's Son Hunter & His Wife Welcome a Son Less Than a Year After Whirlwind Wedding: Report

Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden and Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen, welcomed a son last week, Page Six reports.

Cohen gave birth on Saturday in Los Angeles, according to the outlet. A South African documentarian in her 30s, she married Hunter, 50, in L.A. last May, days after they first met.

Their newborn son is “beautiful and healthy,” Cohen’s brother told Page Six.

A spokesman for Hunter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cohen married Hunter on the roof of her L.A. apartment. They exchanged “the simplest gold wedding bands he could find,” and afterward they called his dad. The details of their romance were confirmed for the first time in a candid New Yorker profile published last July.

Within days of meeting Cohen in L.A., Hunter got a tattoo on his left bicep (the word “shalom” in Hebrew) to match hers, he told The New Yorker.

Hunter gave one of his interviews to the magazine in June with Cohen at his side on the roof where they married using a marriage service, a day after he proposed on May 15. (She said yes the next morning.)

“She seems very happy,” Cohen’s father told Page Six last summer. “I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly. She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.”

Hunter had three children with Kathleen Buhle before their 2017 divorce. Afterward, he dated older brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden.

“Even though my life has been played out in the media, because I am a Biden, my father never once suggested that the family’s public profile should be my priority,” Hunter said last year in a statement to Vanity Fair. “The priority has always been clear for my dad, as it is, now, for me: Never run from a struggle. Love people and find a way to love yourself. And remember that the two things are very much connected.”

Cohen’s pregnancy was confirmed in a New York Times piece in February which detailed Hunter’s painting, which he had taken up as a kind of coping mechanism after years of difficulties such as addiction and an ongoing child support lawsuit. (Word of Cohen’s pregnancy first leaked to British tabloid The Daily Mail in December.)

Art “is literally keeping me sane,” Hunter told the Times then. “For years I wouldn’t call myself an artist. Now I feel comfortable saying it.”

Since his father launched a presidential campaign last spring, Hunter has found himself in a harsh spotlight. Conservatives circulated unfounded claims of corruption about his work in Ukraine, which was then at the center of President Donald Trump‘s impeachment scandal.

Hunter was also sued by a woman in Arkansas after they had a child together in 2018 and he ignored the baby and did not pay child support, she said in court papers.

He also denied being the father, but a paternity test proved otherwise.