Parents Say This Toy Organizer Is the 'Perfect Storage Solution' for Their Kids' Play Corner — and It's on Sale
Playtime is about to get so much more fun — for parents who like to keep their home organized.
Amazon dropped the price of the Humble Crew Toy Organizer that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by for an easy way to keep their kids' play corners clutter-free. Measuring at 42 inches long, 35 inches high, and 15.5 inches wide, the extra-large organizer is big enough to hold a whole host of toys and games.
Made for kids ages 3 and up, the toy organizer can store toys of all shapes and sizes, thanks to its 16 plastic storage bins: 12 of them are small (12 by 9 inches) and 4 are larger (16 by 12 inches). Shoppers say the open storage system with removable bins make it a breeze for kids to find and grab their favorite toys.
The frame is reinforced with steel dowels and each of the four levels can hold up to 20 pounds, according to the brand. Plus, the organizer has stabilizing braces that help keep it upright, and it comes with anti-tip straps and hardware for more peace of mind. Another safety feature is its rounded corners.
It comes in six colors to suit a variety of rooms. While the price point depends on the color you opt for, the natural wood and white style is on sale for $59 right now.
Buy It! Humble Crew Toy Organizer, $58.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
The toy organizer has picked up nearly 13,000 five-star ratings, with customers saying that it's easy to put together and is "the perfect storage solution" for their kids' toys.
"I'm super picky about the way we store our toys in my home! I'm a teacher, and know that kids need clear labels and consistency with where things go in order for them to clean up successfully," one reviewer wrote. "I love being able to just grab a bin or two to bring to the table for my kids while I cook or teach remotely. They also love being able to find things quickly, instead of digging through a toy box for one specific thing."
Others pointed out that it's helped their kids learn about other responsibilities, saying that it's "great for teaching your kids how to be organized."
If you're ready to say goodbye to messy play corners, head to Amazon and shop the Humble Crew Toy Organizer while it's still on major mark down.
- Parents Say This Toy Organizer Is the 'Perfect Storage Solution' for Their Kids' Play Corner — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the 'Nicest Towels You'll Ever Use' — and a Set of 6 Is Just $40
- Even Dyson Owners Admit This $140 'Much Lighter Weight' Bissell Vacuum Is Worth the Switch
- The Brand Behind Helen Mirren's Sneakers Just Launched a New Color of Its Most Eco-Friendly Style